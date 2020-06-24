Five years after his retirement, a former British footballer said he is gay: "I thought I had to sacrifice one of the two, who am I or the sport?"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Thomas Beattie announced his homosexuality (IG: @iamthomasbeattie)

In the last hours, and after what happened 30 years ago with Justin Fashanu, a former British soccer player who in 1990 spoke of his homosexuality and became the first to publicly express his sexual orientation, another player said that he is gay.

Thomas beattie, who started his career in the lower Hull City and then moved to the United States to play college football to start a professional career that spanned Canada, the UK and Singapore, became the second British footballer to choose to go public with his homosexuality. Through various interviews, the former London City FC and Ottawa City attacker of Canadian football made it clear how difficult it was for him to make the decision to communicate his direction.

"I never thought to say it while playing", explained in dialogue with the publication The Advocate, an American magazine on topics LGBT. “I literally felt like I had to sacrifice one of the two: who am I or the sport I loved before I could remember. I used soccer as a form of escapism and in many ways it saved me, until I got to the point where I had achieved personal growth. I was standing on that front. Society "told me" that masculinity is linked to sexuality, so being an athlete who practices a physical sport felt like a great contradiction, "he added.

After his college football experience in North American football, where he became a star of the show, he returned to Europe to play for Kilmarnock FC, Scotland, and Sandefjord Football in the Norwegian Premier League. In late 2012, Beattie moved to Singapore to play in the Asian country's professional league.

Retired in 2015, Beattie had an outstanding career in United States college football. Also, he played in Canada and said goodbye in Singapore (IG: @iamthomasbeattie)

This is how he wore the shirts of Hougang United FC and SAF Warriors FC, club in which he retired in 2015 after suffering a very hard injury in a head butt during a game that ended in a brain hemorrhage and facial fractures in one of his cheeks, nose, eye sockets and forehead.

"It is still a new and current process to be honest.", expressed in the magazine. "I told close friends and family three months ago that it was when I decided to embark on the journey to speak openly about it. As an athlete, it was something that had not been said, so I want to share my story in the hope that eventually there will be more support for people in a similar situation. ”

After his sports career ended, Thomas Beattie remained in Singapore and became a businessman. Beyond that, the former striker who scored 37 goals in his time at the Limestone College in South Carolina, he hopes that his statement will be a motor that will mobilize future generations to not fear their sexual condition. “I hope to be a positive example for the players and also for the fans of gay sports. Mentally, there are many challenges associated with self-acceptance and it can be a huge weight to carry. Being gay can often make you feel lonely and unique, but hopefully as more players declare themselves, there will be more professional representation of the sport. ”

"I want to be a source of support for anyone who resonates with my story and for the world of sports. I would love to have conversations about creating a robust plan to make sport a more inclusive world for all communities, "concluded Beattie.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The sentence of a Premier League footballer: "There is a gay or bisexual in every football team"

The outrageous anecdotes of Osvaldo Ardiles with Sylvester Stallone and Pelé as protagonists