Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach, il celebre horror debutterà su PS5

On the occasion of the PlayStation 5 Showcase Steel Wool Studios and Scott Games announced Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, a new chapter PS5 of survival Horror, already particularly popular on PC.

The trailer, which you can view at the opening of the news, shows a brief overview of the settings which we will visit in the game, and promises to carry on next gen the typical atmospheres of the saga. Here’s what you read on the pages of the PlayStation official site: “Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach combines its indie spirit with the latest technologies. We will take the franchise to the next level on PlayStation 5. The next-generation technology guaranteed by PS5 has allowed us to bring the levels of tension and fear far beyond what was possible in the past. In addition, thanks to the Ray Tracing function we have brought animatronics to life like never before […]“.

The site specifies that the game will make use of the PS5 3D Audio function, but it doesn’t have a definitive launch window yet. Waiting to learn more, we take this opportunity to remind you that during the event the price and release date of Playstation 5 was finally announced. We also point out that Sony has revealed when PS5 pre-orders will open.