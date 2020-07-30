Fishing, games and training: the intimacy of NBA stars in Disney's "bubble"

Share it:

To combat the boredom of isolation, basketball players enjoy various hobbies

Sheltered from the coronavirus in the self-proclaimed "most magical place on the planet", the players of the NBA They have been entertaining themselves fishing, golfing and documenting their new life at Disney World's “bubble” headquarters before the season kicks off on Thursday.

The stars of the NBA they settled three weeks ago at the luxurious ESPN World Wide of Sports complex at Disney World, just outside Orlando. Three of the hotels in the famous amusement park hosted the delegations of the 22 teams, each of 35 people including the players, who had to say goodbye for a few weeks to their families and friends.

Upon arrival, each player had to remain isolated in his room the first 48 hours but, after failing two coronavirus tests, they were allowed to start their lives in the “bubble”, where they have all kinds of activities to fill the time between training and friendly matches.

At your disposal they have a concierge service that allows them to book andl access to swimming pools, golf courses, tennis courts, or to rent bicycles, and have special rooms to play video games and cards. The NBA also prepared a special application for them to make their life easier at home. Mickey Mouse and with which they can ask for food to arrive from abroad.

The NBA will be held in Orlando from this Thursday (EFE)

Food was precisely one of the first centers of attention in the reports of the players on their social networks. Unhappy about the first menus offered to them in hotels, players like Joel Embiid (76ers) did not hesitate to post pictures of their food trays during quarantine. Others were more satisfied, like Meyers Leonard (Heat), who shared his breakfast with Mickey Mouse-shaped waffles.

After leaving the isolation, the players agreed to meals prepared in collaboration with their staff and nutritionists, which improved the gastronomic reviews. ”If we are talking about a five-star restaurant, we are not. But if we talk about good food that we like to eat, yes it is ”New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry summed up.

Quinn Cook, the Los Angeles Lakers' backup base, gave a summary of what an ordinary day is like in the NBA "bubble", away from the Disney World amusement area, closed to the public by the coronavirus. ”I got up, I took tests, I went to lunch, I played video games, I spent time with my colleagues, I trained, I returned, I ate, again with my colleagues, again with my colleagues, again with my colleagues. It was a great day, ”said Cook. Videos regularly appear on social media showing players killing time in good spirits, such as those of JJ Redick (Pelicans) and again Meyers Leonard drinking beer cans in one gulp.

JJ Redick drinking beer in the "bubble"

The San Antonio Spurs, for their part, organize “cornhole” tournaments (throwing kernels of corn into the hole of a tilted board) and the Boston Celtics play beach volleyball when his players Enes Kanter and Marcus Smart don't do wild swimming races. Others have opted for golf to chase away boredom, like Slovenian point guard Goran Dragic (Heat), who made his first attempts at the sport.

Many have also been encouraged to fish in the artificial lake of Disney World and to pose with their prey, such as Luka Doncic (Mavericks) or Paul George (Clippers). At the same time, there are those who keep a diary of this experience, such as JaVale McGee (Lakers), who films, edits and transmits videos of his "Life in the Bubble" on YouTube almost daily.

Given some jokes and complaints about the conditions at Disney World, some players have tried to put things in perspective, such as the center Steven Adams (Thunder), who sentenced: "Let's be clear, this is not Syria."

The food of the first days in the "bubble"

"It is not as hard as some say. We live in a damn tourist center. Everyone complains, they have their own preferences, but it's not much ”, said Adams, who spent the months of hiatus on a farm in his native New Zealand. “Every once in a while we get bored, but it's okay. There are very good times because you can chat with players from other teams. "

The closeness between the teams makes it possible to strengthen personal ties, something that in many parts of the world is still restricted by the pandemic but that in Disney world has generated speculation that a new alliance between stars of the NBA to form the next super team.

