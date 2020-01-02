 First image of the return of the tenth season of The Walking Dead

Share it:

He wears the first image of the character Michonne (Danai Gurira) on the return of the second half of the tenth season of "The Walking Dead", which will take place on February 23 in the AMC chain. This is also the first image we received of what remains of the tenth season and it is obvious that they have wanted to dedicate the image to which it is at the moment one of its main protagonists.

In the background we can see Virgil (Kevin Carrol), and both are cautiously heading to the naval base of the island that he and his family call home. Once there, he must pay his debt to Oceanside by loading Michonne's ship with weapons that can be taken to destroy the Alpha horde and silence the Whispers once and for all.

As we know, this tenth season will serve to say goodbye to the character of Michonne, and andTo the showrunner Angela Kang commented in the past that this story "shows leadership and strength (of Michonne), and her love for her people." It is still unclear if goodbye will be told with the character's death.

In the return of the series we will see how “our group of survivors is trapped… some in the confines of a cave full of walkers… others, in a spiral of suspicion and pain… all orchestrated by the hand of Alpha, who continues to demonstrate that Whispers are always watching and one step ahead of the communities. Through this conflict and all that they have lost, some still cling to hope, especially Eugene, who believes that the mysterious voice with which he spoke on the radio can lead his world to be bigger once again. But, with the Whispering War on them, collective communities must unite and possibly sacrifice all they have to find a way to silence the Whispers once and for all. Otherwise, Alpha will ensure that they face a certain conviction. ”

