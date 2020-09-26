Fire Force 2: Haijima Industries at the center of the unreleased trailer

After seeing the Fire Force poster dedicated to the second season of the work of Atsushi Okubo, we report a tweet in which there is a short trailer focused on the remaining episodes of the animated series.

At the bottom of the news you will find the tweet shared by the official account of the anime produced by David Production, in which there is the first information about the second part of the season. In particular, it is revealed that we will witness the new events that the group of protagonists will have to face during the narrative arc of the “Industrie Haijima“. There is also a short video uploaded to the official YouTube channel of the series, which allows us to listen to the new opening of the season for the first time, entitled”Torch of Liberty“and sung by the group KANA-BOOM.

There are now 11 episodes missing at the end of this second part of the anime, the numerous fans of the series are very satisfied with the artistic direction of these unpublished episodes, in particular in recent days several fans have shared the animations of the characters seen in Fire Force 2 and above all during the ninth episode focused on the member of the Fourth Special Brigade Ogun Montgomery.

If you are interested in the series, we point out that the two seasons are available for free in version subtitled in Italian on the Yamato Video YouTube channel.