Finneas O’Connell, who is Billie Eilish's brother and producer who loves music and cinema

You may have seen it before Finneas O'Connel, even at the 2020 Grammys, but you know who is it really? He is the Billie Eilish's brother, as well as being his right shoulder when it comes to music and yes, he is crackling like his little sister. The link between the two is very strong, Billie Eilish has always said that behind her songs there is the touch of her older brother who also acts as a producer for her, as well as being a sort of guardian angel (see the lyrics of Everything I wanted). But the spotlight for Finneas had already turned on before his sister's worldwide success. Here's everything you should know about Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas O'Connel.

The brothers O'Connel, Billie Eilish and Finneas. Getty Images

Finneas O'Connel, who is Billie Eilish's brother

Finneas Baird O’Connell, better known simply as Finneas, or as Billie Eilish's brother, is a young man fromage 23 year old Californian who has a respectable CV. Producer, author and actor. Surprise? Yes, dear Finneas, before seeing him on stage with Billie, you saw him on TV. His most important part was in the last season of Glee where he played Alistair. Smaller parts also had them in Modern Family, Aquarius and in the film Bad Teacher. This acting streak is however a family thing. There Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connel's mom is Maggie Baird, actress who has had several roles for tv series including X-Files is Bones.

However, the first true passion and first true love for Finneas is music. At a very young age, he was the leader of the band The Slightlys, with whom he won a singing competition in LA. Then he moved on to a solo job, or rather a family job, since behind some of the major ones songs of Billie Eilish there is him. Together they wrote the lyrics to many of the songs that were later brought to the fore by her sister. One of them is Ocean Eyes that Finneas originally wrote for his band and was later recorded by Billie.

The relationship between the Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connel it's really deep. Billie several times expressed words of praise towards the older brother and the two are always on tour together. Even if just last year Finneas has fulfilled one of his greatest desires: performing in concert alone with his songs. He did two shows, one in his hometown of Los Angeles and the other in New York and both went sold out. Not bad!

Finneas O'Connel has a girlfriend (youtuber)

It's love? We are sorry to give you the news that dear Finneas is not on the market. He is extremely engaged with Youtuber Claudia Sulewski and just look at the Instagram profile of Finneas O'Connel to find a lot of manifestations of love towards his girlfriend. A peculiarity: in some photos Claudia looks a lot like Finneas' sister, yes, exactly, Billie. Numerous fans have noticed it and there is no shortage of comments on the matter. Indeed the similarity is evident making it a bit creepy but seeing i Billie Eilish's video, being a little creepy is also a family matter.

