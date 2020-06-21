FIBA Esports Open 2020 The undefeated National: overcome Austria, Lithuania and Ukraine

Share it:

The eNational wins all three games of the second day of the FIBA ​​Esports Open 2020, the first ebasketball event for Nationals, and faces unbeaten with five straight wins to tomorrow's final day, Sunday 21 June.

Today Italy has passed, in order, Austria (74-46), Lithuania (63-50) e Ukraine (118-61). Like Italy only Spain is unbeaten, so tomorrow's game at 14:05 (direct on the page of Italbasket on Facebook) is decisive for the first place of the group and for the victory of the Conference Europe.

"It was three tough games, especially the first two-comments Mario Cosentino (nickname faintestink7), 28 years in 9 days, from Caserta, who likes to define himself as a 'passing center' for his propensity to assist (16 in three games today) – We also worked hard against Ukraine because we wanted to send a message to Spain for tomorrow's game: the Spaniards beat it with 117 points ahead, we with 118".

"Spain is a very strong team – echoes him Marco Clemente (Marconite24), 21 years old in August of Palermo, who today scored 56 points in the three races and who throws the challenge- Tomorrow they have something to lose because we are going straight on our way. My 56 points today? Thanks to the kids and the natural alchemy that exists between us after a long time playing together".

Moreover, Italy will face tomorrow after Spain Switzerland (14:55) e Cyprus (16:55). The races of Italy on Sunday 21 June 14:05 Spain-Italy live FB Italbasket (comment: Andrea Pecile-Giancarlo Migliola) 14:55 Switzerland-Italy live YouTube FIBA ​​16:55 Cyprus-Italy live YouTube FIBA.