Entertainment

Feel Good Season 2: Will It Release or Canceled, Get To Know the Latest Update

May 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Feel Good Season 2
Feel Good Season 2
Share it:

Feel Good Season 2: Will It Release or Canceled, Get To Know the Latest Update

Release date of Feel Good Season 2

Netflix discharged the launch of Feel Good Season 2, despite the known fact that the audience is excited to watch season 2. If you have experienced season 1, perhaps you knew that it was too late for release. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and it may be canceled; we can say that season will be released in 2021, not this year. It is heard that Feel Good Season 2 may be released in the first half of 2020 but the situation is not okay so it can be a delay for later in this year with 6 episodes. The high possible release is counting in March 2021 next year with a comedy show. Not only 2021 but also fans have to wait for early 2022 too; everything depends on the situation.

The cast of Feel Good Season 2

The best Feel Good Season 2 series has the best cast such as Tom Andrews (Kevin), Mae Martin (Mae), Charlotte Ritchie (George), and Phil Burgers (Phil), Ramon Tikaram (David).

READ:  Netflix Watch list For This Weekend

Plot or spoilers of Feel Good Season 2

Feel Good Season 2 will have a twist as Mae wants to build a relationship with George. Although, Mae doesn’t think so much about George the story of Feel Good Season 2 has something different. In season 1, Mae lives in England and these two want to manage their love story among the friends only. Mae’s progress for comedy career will lead a doubt that George may not be fit for a committed relationship. Season 2 will be about the resolve of Mae and George like a set of the puzzle. Mae will try to depress George from using her life many times, and discover her new voice in the shoe. In season 2, both will follow their dream as well as handle their relationship issues.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.