Fastest Finger First Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

The anime Fastest Finger First is only one of several with a focus on education and gaming. Despite having a similar subject as Gamers, Fastest Finger First has zero romantic elements. At first, there’s a clue, but it doesn’t progress or add anything significant.

The plot of Fastest Finger First revolves around Shiki Koshiyama, a classmate of Mari Fukami’s who drags him into the intense world of competitive quizzes.

The original version of Fastest Finger First was a manga series called Nana Maru San Batsu that was published in Japan and created by artist Iqura Sugimoto. Since November 4, 2010, it has been serialized in Young Ace, a seinen manga magazine published by Kadokawa Shoten. It ended on October 2, 2020, after 18 volumes.

Fastest Finger First Season 2 Renewal Status

The first season of the anime was created by TMS Entertainment. This animation company in Japan is among the very first. Nevertheless, after the first season ended, the studio failed to provide any updates to the fans. As a result, their desire to watch further episodes of the anime is growing.

The producers of Nana Maru San Batsu have not yet officially renewed the show for a second season. The creators declined to confirm or deny the continuation of the sequel. Consequently, there are a few viewers who hold out hope that the program will be back on the air at some point.

Fastest Finger First Season 2 Release Date

The manga series was directed by Masaki Ōzora and turned into an anime series by TMS Entertainment in Japan. With the help of Motohiro Oda, Marina Sasaki, Daisuke Masaki, and Takeshi Yamakawa as producers, Fastest Finger First also features music by Hajime Hyakkoku. Twelve episodes of the series premiered on Nippon TV (AnichU) on July 4, 2017.

Anime fans have been waiting for season 2 of Fastest Finger First for more than four years, and they are still hungry. Nothing is certain about the future of Fastest Finger First; at this time, we don’t know if it will return for a second explosive season or not.

Fastest Finger First Cast

Shiki Koshiyama Voiced by: Shun Horie

Voiced by: Shun Horie Mari Fukami Voiced by: Umika Kawashima

Voiced by: Umika Kawashima Gakuto Sasajima Voiced by: Takuya Satō

Voiced by: Takuya Satō Chisato Mikuriya Voiced by: Kaito Ishikawa

Voiced by: Kaito Ishikawa Daisuke Inoue Voiced by: Tasuku Hatanaka

Voiced by: Tasuku Hatanaka Jinko Sasajima Voiced by: Satsumi Matsuda

Voiced by: Satsumi Matsuda Yōsuke Ashiya Voiced by: Wataru Hatano

Voiced by: Wataru Hatano Takumi Niina Voiced by: Tatsuhisa Suzuki

Voiced by: Tatsuhisa Suzuki Kunimitsu Ōkura Voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno

Voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno Yuki Kōzuki Voiced by: M.A.O

Voiced by: M.A.O Chiaki Sonohara Voiced by: Ayane Sakura

Voiced by: Ayane Sakura Minoru Hanabusa Voiced by: Daisuke Kishio

Voiced by: Daisuke Kishio Kotaro Tozuka Voiced by: Makoto Furukawa

Voiced by: Makoto Furukawa Seiji Fukami Voiced by: Hikaru Midorikawa

Voiced by: Hikaru Midorikawa Wataru Maruyama Voiced by: Taku Yashiro

Voiced by: Taku Yashiro Ryōta Mukai Voiced by: Yusuke Shirai

Voiced by: Yusuke Shirai Toichirō Nakazawa Voiced by: Genki Muro

Voiced by: Genki Muro Hajime Sasaki Voiced by: Yoshitaka Yamaya

Voiced by: Yoshitaka Yamaya Fumika Kenmochi Voiced by: Hisako Tōjō

Voiced by: Hisako Tōjō Tamami Kogawa Voiced by: Haruna Momono

Voiced by: Haruna Momono Haruomi Konoe Voiced by: Toshiki Masuda

Fastest Finger First Season 2: Is there enough source material?

The story of the anime is based on the Nana Maru San Batsu manga, as we said before. Hence, there has to be sufficient content for the creators to develop another episode of the anime. The manga has been released in eighteen volumes by creator Iqura Sugimoto.

Only the first several volumes have been adapted for the anime’s first season. So, there is more than enough content for TMS Entertainment to make Fastest Finger First Season 2. Nana Maru San Batsu can even have two additional seasons made.

Fastest Finger First Season 2 Trailer

Since Fastest Finger First has not been renewed, there is currently no information available about the trailer for season 2. A trailer will be released shortly when the series is renewed. Perhaps the best will come to pass.

Where to watch Fastest Finger First?

Get the first season on Crunchyroll and share your thoughts in the comments once you’ve seen it. Keep checking ThePoptimes for more show-related stories like this till then!

Fastest Finger First Season 2: Will it ever return?

Even though there is enough material for a second season of the anime, its creators have decided not to continue it. The first season’s poor ratings are the primary cause of this. Although the program was well-received, it did not do very well in the ratings. Its audience size was also quite small.

Therefore, no studio would risk funding a program with average popularity and poor ratings right now. Accordingly, Fastest Finger First Season 2 is probably not in the cards for the fans. But in the end, it’s up to TMS Entertainment and the mangaka to decide.