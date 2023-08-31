Fantastic Beasts Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The forthcoming fourth season of Fantastic Beasts will be directed by David Yates. The television series is an introduction from the Harry Potter literature and films.

Warner Bros. will release the three fantasy films Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), Fantastic Beasts and Where You’ll Find Them (2016), and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).

Fantastic Beasts has become the second film series to enter the Wizarding World shared universe, following the Harry Potter film franchise from 2001 to 2011.

The premiere of the first season occurred on November 18, 2016. On November 16, 2018, the second season for Fantastic Beasts was released.

The third installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, The Secrets of Dumbledore, was released in April 2022 to divided reviews.

Now, it appears that the future for the Harry Potter franchise is uncertain, with speculations that a fourth film may never be made.

The conclusion of Fantastic Beasts 3 was a bit like a cliffhanger, so it’s understandable that fans are curious about the next Harry Potter film.

That was, of course, before all the behind-the-scenes problems, such as the recasting of Johnny Depp as well as the backlash against Rowling’s remarks about gender.

It was also prior to the series’ box office decline, with The Secrets about Dumbledore earning $405 million worldwide to become the lowest-grossing Harry Potter film ever.

There have also been numerous adjustments at Warner Bros. since their acquisition with Discovery in April 2022.

It resulted in the cancellation of already-filmed films and other planned projects, as studios shifted their focus toward exclusive theatrical releases.

The future of the iconic Fantastic Beasts franchise is still uncertain, but a fourth film has not been ruled out entirely.

There is a good possibility that the new executives at Warner Bros. Discovery are going to continue a well-known property despite the declining box office.

Fantastic Beasts Season 4 Release Date

The announcement and premiere of the first season for Fantastic Beasts occurred on November 18, 2016. The remaining seasons will be disseminated in the years to come. On November 16, 2018, the second season for Fantastic Beasts was released.

Unfortunately, it remains unknown if Fantastic Beasts will be renewed for a fourth season. Currently, the renewal status must be validated.

In addition, the program has not yet been officially approved by its production studio. In any case, the show’s creators have expressed enthusiasm for a fourth season and suggested possible plotlines.

Fantastic Beasts Season 4 Cast

Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton, Jon Voight, Carmen Ejogo, Ron Perlman, Colin Farrell, Johnny Depp, Zo Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, Jude Law, William Nadylam, Jessica Williams, Victoria Yeates, Poppy Corby-Tuech, and Fiona Glasco will star in Fantastic Beasts Season 4, if renewed.

Fantastic Beasts Season 4 Trailer

Fantastic Beasts Season 4 Plot

The series has not been renewed over a fourth season by Apple TV. Very few specifics regarding the fourth season about Fantastic Beasts are available, so we can only speculate about the narrative.

However, we can anticipate that the upcoming season will continue up where the previous season left off.

The Secrets of Dumbledore, compared to The Crimes of Grindelwald, does not conclude with a cliffhanger and instead summarizes the major narrative elements.

As previously stated, Credence is proven to have been a Dumbledore, and the long-held Harry Potter fan hypothesis that Ariana, the sister of Albus and Aberforth, was also an Obscurial is confirmed.

The blood agreement among Dumbledore and Grindelwald fails when Grindelwald attempts to assassinate Credence for betraying him in the conclusion.

Dumbledore protects Credence without considering Grindelwald or whether their “spells met” breached the contract.

The stage is set for their famous duel, which, according to the Harry Potter canon, will take place in the Fortune. In 1945, Dumbledore beat Grindelwald and stole the Elder Wand from him.

According to Rowling, the films will span 19 years for Wizarding World history. This will bring the previous one to 1945, the year in which Dumbledore defeated Grindelwald and took the Elder Wand from him.

Also, a certain Tom Riddle graduated to Hogwarts in that year. It seems doubtful that the fifth film will skip over the climactic battle among Dumbledore and his former companion.

This 19-year span also encompasses Voldemort’s origin and the events surrounding the creation for his first horcruxes.

Queenie and Jacob marry at the conclusion of The Secrets for Dumbledore, so perhaps they will use this as an opportunity to leave this existence behind.