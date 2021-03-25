Fantastic Beasts 3 release date – Latest Update

So Much Awaited Prequel Sequel Has Been Gone Through Lots Of Hurdles. First of All, COVID- 19 Which Affected Every industry in The World And Yes Cinema Too. I Wish We Say “Wingardium Leviosa “And Corona Will Lift Upon from The World But Does It Work. Well, Amazing Harry Porter Movies Has Believed It To Us.

So Many Problems Have Going Through Production Another Heart Attack That Gives That Johnny Depp Is No More In The Film. Yes, Our Beloved Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) Had Difficulties In His Marriage Life Which Eventually Make His Exit From the Movie.

Does This Movie Will Have Same Spark As Previous Films (Not Including Fantastic Beast And Crimes Of Grindweld Nah…)Well It Depends On David Yates (who helmed almost 7 films including four harry potter films and three fantastic beasts films is committed to direct upcoming two more installments in fantastic beasts series and directed other films which earned him many accolades and money to producers And Especially Our Magical Writer J.K. Rowling Who Brought This World Which We Had Fantasise In Our Childhood.

Now Those Childs Has Become Adults So Please ” J.K “ Don’t Ruin Our Memories In Next Instalments. As Per Reports Next Film Set In World War 2 Era. So Do We Expect To See That Hitler Was Gellert Grindelwald And Dumbledore Helped Churchill And FDR To Win The War Who Knows Let’s Just Guess?

After Johnny Depp Step Down From Duties Dark Master Gellert Grindelwald In November 2020 After Taking Heavy Paycheck Of Whopping Amount 16 Million Just By Doing One Scene. Mads Mikkelsen (Keicelius From MCU) Has Made To Grab The Role of Dark Master.

Mads Is A Danish Who Has Been In Seen In Veraty Of Genre. He Is Also The Knight Of Order Of The Dannebrog And Ordre Des Arts Et Des Letters I Don’t Know What It Means But It Would Be A Great Honour From Him.

Please Just Google It. I Think He Is the Perfect Choice As We Seen Him In Villainous “Le Cheffer” From Casino Royal And Look Alike, Johnny Depp. Still, Corona Is Like Jacob Kowalski Who States With Film Production. On 3 Feb.21 Production Was Halted Due To Some Crew Members Has Been Tested Positive.

So Third Sequel Is Just A Line Up In Wizarding Universe. Yes, There Is Said To Be a Total Of Five Films In the Fantastic Beasts Series But We Can See More Fantastic Beasts Films If This Sequel Make Money And Level Up The Interest Of The Viewers After the Second Sequel Had Boo By Everyone.

fantastic beasts and crimes of Grindelwald were very complicated it does not need to be and over-detailed to give possibilities for future films and spinoffs but it should be plotted very smartly please j.k. watch MCU they have created the marvel universe very delicately don’t be so speedy.

Let’s Cross Our Finger This Can Not be Done This Time. Apart From Recasting Of Johnny Depp No Other Member Has Been Changed Our Protogonits Newt Scamander (Versatile Actor Eddie Redmayne ) Will Be Back Along with inside With Katherine Waterson(Tina Goldstein) Jude Law (Young Albus Dumbledore ) Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein ), Callum Turner(Theseus Scamander), William Nadylam (Yusuf Kama) Kevin Guthrie (Abernethy) Poppy Corby –Tuech(Vinda Rosier), Jessica Willims(Eulalie Hicks)And Last But Not Least Ezra Miller “The Flash” Will Be Seen As Credence Barebone Or Aurelius Dumbledore. So We Are Ready See More Of Interaction Of Albus Dumbledore And Gellert Grindelwald In Next Film.

Yes, This Story Will Ends Till World War 2 Ends Which Connects Lord Voldemort(Tom Riddle) Who Just Graduated From Hogwarts. We, Will, See More Of Ongoing Chemistry Between Dan Fogler(Jacob Kowalski) And Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein ) Which Just Add A Tragedy In Story As Many Of Remembered First Film Queenie And Jacob Can’t Be Together But After When They Finally Come Together Queenie Joins The Grindelwald Side And Ofcourse we Can also see Between Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander) And Katherine Waterson (Tina Goldstein).

Ezra Miller who true identity of Aurelius Dumbledore who is Albus Dumbledore’s long-lost brother .gellert is trying to take advantage and tries and manipulates Aurelius to kill Dumbledore but as you can see that will not happen Fans Are Eager To See Ezra Miller After His Performance In Zack Snyder’s Justice League. He Gave His Best Of His Performance.

and we will explore more about characters like Theseus Scamander who was last seen devasted after seeing leta Lestage (Zoe Kravitz) sacrificed her self to protect the Scamander brothers and about Yusuf kama who’s father had vowed to take revenge for killing the person Corvus loved the most but Yusuf finds that she died during giving birth and credence barebone is not Corvus lestrage V.

so let see Yusuf who side does he choose in the next film But We Still Miss The Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) Whatever Accusation On Him Has Been Stick To Him But He Is the Greatest Actor Of Our Time.

He Is Like Irrereplaceble Person Like Iron Man (RDJ. ) Or Joker (Heath Ledger). We, Cant, Expect To See Another Actor In Place Of Him.

His Aura Comedic Time And Acting Are Too Good But Whatever Accusation He Has Alleged Before Any Proper Judgment He Has Done Monstrous Crime. It Is Not Our Duties To Give Judgment, The Court Will Decide But We Are Ready to See Fantastic Beasts And World War 2 Or Fantastic Beast And “Crimes Of Johnny Depp” Or Whatever Is Called Set To Release On 15 July 2022 after being push back from 12 November 2021.

Save The Date That Day Has Been Chosen To Explore J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. It Would Be a Tough Competence for Them Because Jurassic World 3 / Dominion Expected to Release Around That Time And Untitled Indiana Jones/IJ 5 And Many Blockbuster Films Set To Release Because Summer Time.

We Hope and Crossed Our Fingers To Do Perform Well And Win Our Heart Because Mostly Third Entry Has Been Lowest In Terms Of Review And Box Office Collection Please Be Connect To Us For More Exciting Updates Regarding Films And Shows.