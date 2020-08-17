Technology

Fall Guys: The PS4 version also has its own exclusive skins

August 17, 2020
Day after day, the dataminer of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout They continue to make progress in analyzing game files and recently also discovered which skins are available exclusively on the PlayStation 4 version.

Unlike Steam users, who can purchase special costumes such as the one inspired by the Scout of Team Fortress or the protagonist of Half-Life: Alyx, they can access only and exclusively to a set of exclusive colors of skins present in both versions of the game . Let's talk specifically about the blue version of the mammoth (available for purchase in the "Featured" section on PS4 until 14:00 today, August 16, 2020), del superhero with the black costume, del owl blue and del parrot green, yellow and blue. Unless there are changes in the running, all of these skins can arrive in the shop and can be purchased for spending Crowns, the currency that is obtained by winning.

Speaking of information discovered thanks to the work of the dataminers, we point out that a recent Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout leak has allowed us to discover the first details on the upcoming modes and on the mobile version.

Have you already read our Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout review?

