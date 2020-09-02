Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will the series arrive on Disney + in 2021?

Share it:

While the cinematic world slowly returns to normal, the series Marvel expected for 2020 will necessarily have to postpone their broadcast. In particular Falcon and the Winter Soldier, whose filming is about to restart, will almost certainly be postponed to 2021 for further delays.

The series with protagonists Anthony Mackie e Sebastian StanMurphy’s Multiverse’s Charles Murphy reported that he is on the verge of returning to Europe to resume filming where it stopped. Much of the work in the Czech Republic would have already been done and, only a few scenes would be missing which should be filmed between October and November at the latest.

This clearly means that for 2020 there is no hope for the broadcast but, we could well hope for the beginning of 2021. The delay in the release of Falcon and The Winter Soldier opens upmany problems on the continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Many are wondering what does this mean for films like The Eternals or Shang-Chi and The Legend of the 10 Rings? While it is entirely guaranteed that the series will not tie into the first film, it is rumored that Shang-Chi could potentially be involved in a crossover being partly focused on espionage.

Meanwhile, although there is no definite news yet on its broadcast, some fans of the series have already seen the first gadgets of Falcon and The Winter Soldier.