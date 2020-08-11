Entertainment

Fairy Tail: A fan imagines the potara fusion between Natsu and Gajil

August 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The main work of Hiro Mashima, Fairy Tail , although it ended more than 3 years ago in Japan, it still continues today to have an incredible community behind it, especially thanks to the mangaka's activity on social media, which occasionally re-proposes sketches of the characters and responds to the most significant fanarts.

With many spin-offs released in the past few years, and crossover also with series like Seven Deadly Sins, and with the irregular sequel series Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, published in Italy by Star Comics, the adventures of Natsu and his companions seem to be very far from the actual conclusion.

Among the numerous characters presented in the course of the chapters and episodes, in addition to the protagonists Natsu Dragonil and Lucy Heartphilia, Gajil Redfox certainly stands out, the Dragon Slayer initially presented as an antagonist. Extremely powerful, Gajil will later join Fairy Tail, after the dissolution of Phantom Lord, and at the request of the Guild Master, Makarov.

Immediately the relationship between Natsu and Gajil is that of friends / rivals, and we will see them compete in combat several times, as happened for example for Goku and Vegeta. Thinking of a parallelism with the Dragon Ball series a fan, user @EtheriousNd777 has created the beautiful design that you find at the bottom of the page, where it is shown the Potara Fusion between Natsu and Gajil.

Soon Hiro Mashima will announce a new project, and we remind you that a box set with the first volumes of Fairy Tail is available.

