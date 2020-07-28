Fable on PC and Xbox Series X: the development team is a hotbed of talent and veterans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The editorial team of VideoGamesChronicle has joined the announcement of Fable on PC and Xbox Series X to try to shed light on the numerous talents and veterans of the gaming industry that Microsoft has brought together in the Playground Games to contribute to the development of the blockbuster blockbuster.

To be able to reconstruct the entire organization chart of the software house inside the Xbox Game Studios, VGC journalists drew inspiration from the statements shared in recent months by Microsoft and, above all, from the numerous messages published by the individual members of the Playground Games to celebrate the reveal of the next, highly anticipated chapter of Fable.

Scrolling through the list of industry personalities who are developing the nextgen RPG of the house of Redmond together with the authors of Forza Horizon 4, we find the names of Will Kennedy (GTA V level designer), Juan Fernández de Simón (chief designer of Hellblade), Hunter Wright (chief designer of Borderlands 2 and 3) and many members of the former Rocksteady team of screenwriters who shaped Batman Arkham Knight's storyline, including the main screenwriter Martin Lancaster.

The "dream team" set up by Microsoft to instill quality, originality and experience in the Fable project on the Xbox Series X and PC also includes Adam Olsson, one of the main artists of The Division 2, and Tom Isaksen, the lead character artist of Ghost Recon Wildlands. Before leaving you to the comments, we remind you that Matt Booty has recently compared Fable to a new Star Wars film, in terms of the creative effort made in the realization of a project that can be original and, at the same time, respectful of the heavy legacy represented from previous chapters.