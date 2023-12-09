Everybody Loves Diamonds Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

As of now, the premiere date for Everybody Loves Diamonds Season 2 remains unannounced. For a while now, heist dramas have been popular. If we should be grateful to Money Heist, we aren’t sure. The crime series Everybody Loves Diamonds has its roots in Italy.

A lot of ideas for Everybody Loves Diamonds came from the movie Antwerp Diamond Heist. This was followed in 2003 by the Antwerp Diamond Heist. Twenty years later, Michele Astori and Stefano Bises released Everybody Loves Diamonds. Michele Astori and Stefano Bises penned the original concept for the program. Gianluca Maria Tavarelli is your host and the show’s director.

Right here, fans of Everybody Loves Diamonds can find all the information they need about the upcoming second season, including its release date, and more.

Everybody Loves Diamonds Season 2 Renewal Status

It will be intriguing to see if Everybody Loves Diamonds gets the green light for a second season, but Amazon has not renewed it as of this writing.

Similar to other streaming platforms, Amazon often looks at a variety of indicators, such as the show’s initial viewership and subsequent drop-off rate, before deciding whether or not to renew it. Some programs, like Squid Game and Bridgerton, have rapid renewals or cancellations. On the other hand, deciding whether or not to renew a program might take months.

With many reviewers and viewers enjoying the high-stakes robbery thriller and drama, Everybody Loves Diamonds has received generally positive reviews. Based on the show’s mini-series format, we do not anticipate renewing it for a second season, but we will update this area when we have more information.

Everybody Loves Diamonds Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of Everybody Loves Diamonds pretty much-covered everything, so there is no set date for Season 2. The show is based on a real-life tale.

As of now, the approval for Season 2 of Everybody Loves Diamond is still pending. The title card reveals the fate of the real-life individuals portrayed by many characters in the show, providing an all-encompassing conclusion to Season 1. With this, the story’s curtain comes down.

Nonetheless, Season 2 is still very much on the cards. Less than a week has passed since the series launch. If it does well, it may persuade Amazon to go back and fix some of the mistakes they made in Season 1’s storyline, which would allow them to create a second season.

Everybody Loves Diamonds Story

In its one-of-a-kind comedic heist series, Everybody Loves Diamonds stands out. Leonardo Notarbartolo is everybody’s favorite diamond dealer. The mastermind behind the heists is him. The robbery case has incarcerated him. After his release, however, he feels no remorse for it.

He and his buddies begin to plot a robbery. Despite everything, he manages to make this squad. People from different walks of life and with all types of abilities make up this squad. Each one of them is a skilled thief, yet they’re all just average.

The team has devised an elaborate strategy for this heist. In carrying out such strategies, they have also put forth a lot of effort. He committed the most monumental heist in human history. From the Antwerp Diamond Center, he pilfered many jewels. The diamonds belonged to Leonardo, but his girlfriend Anna had stolen them all.

Now that he wants his gems back, Leonardo is following after her. The pursuit becomes quite intricate. While the cops are on the trail of Leonardo, he pursues Anna. The chase sequence remains unchanged after the series.

Everybody Loves Diamonds Cast

Kim Rossi Stuart as Leonardo Notarbartolo

Anna Foglietta as Anna

Rupert Everett as John Lovegrove

Carlotta Antonelli as Sandra

Synnøve Macody Lund as Judith DeWitt

Malcolm McDowell

Eric Godon

Everybody Loves Diamonds Season 2 Plot

Since Amazon has not formally renewed it yet, there is currently little information available on season 2. This whole thing will be based on pure speculation until the streamers approve it. In a subsequent season, Anna may go on an adventure with the diamonds, possibly engaging in her kind of cat-and-mouse game.

Everybody Loves Diamonds Rating

Everybody Loves Diamonds has a rating of 6 out of 10 on IMDB. Its rating from Gadgets 360 is 2.8 out of 5. Comedy at its core in a dramatic theft story has piqued the curiosity of the audience.

Where to watch Everybody Loves Diamonds?

Amazon Prime Video is where fans of Everybody Loves Diamonds can access all of the episodes.

Everybody Loves Diamonds Review

A comic-heist series is what this is meant to be. The eight episodes, each clocking in at about an hour, make the show too lengthy. While they attempt to heist a highly guarded diamond vault, we see them encounter several challenges. However, as they plot their robbery, we also see these individuals deal with their problems. The premise is sound in theory, but the execution is where the story falls flat.

Watching Leonardo stare into the camera and ramble on about something while characters double- and triple-cross each other towards the climax of the eight-episode drama is very draining and perplexing.

There are more thrilling heist programs out there that you should watch instead. This one fails to impress due to its overused clichés and excessive length. I suppose it’s worth something since the narrative itself is fascinating.