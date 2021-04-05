Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 is in the Top 10 of the most viewed films of 2021, grossing 7 billion yen

The first month in the rooms of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ends with a tremendous result, as the film managed to double its first week’s impressive gross, bringing in the pockets of Khara, Toho and Toei a whopping 6.9 billion yen (around € 53 million).

Specifically, the numbers speak of four and a half million tickets torn in twenty-eight days for a total of 6.9 billion yen collected (Approximately € 53 million), of which 320 million over the last weekend alone. The film has stayed at the top of the charts since launch, and is currently at 10th place in the Top 10 Most Profitable Films of 2021.

Studio Khara pretty much covered all production costs over the first few weeks, and now they can celebrate that can be defined as a real success. The film has already broken the old Evangelion 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo grossing record (5.3 billion yen) and now it looks like it has 10 billion in its sights. However, we are far from the receipts recorded in recent years by Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, Weathering With You, ONE PIECE: Stampede or Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but the end result remains incredibly promising.

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 is broadcast exclusively in Japanese cinemas, and will probably not arrive in Italy due to the health emergency. The most probable hypothesis remains that of the release of the home video edition, but in all cases we will have to wait a few more months before knowing more. To find out more about the film, you can take a look at our preview.