Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: finally here we are, here is the new release date

The countdown to Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 has finally started to flow again. After the postponement of distribution to the cinema due to Covid-19, the feature film has begun to be talked about for rumors and leaks, some of which promise a conclusion in style.

Just 10 days after the leak that revealed the duration of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, which will keep the audience in the room for more than two and a half hours, Studio Khara has finally decided to release the reservations and announce the new release date of the film on the big screen in Japan. Well, therefore, barring nth unforeseen events, Shin Eva will debut at the cinema on March 8th.

Thus denied the rumors that saw a distribution in theaters in December or a possible early release in streaming. We just have to wait a few days to be able to admire the last film of the Rebuild tetralogy that has been waiting for its release in the cinema for more than 8 years. Currently Dynit it has not been promulgated in this regard, but rumors seem to confirm that the publisher will deal with local distribution. In any case, we suggest you continue to follow us so as not to miss the latest details on Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0.

