Evangeline Lilly apologizes for her post about the coronavirus

Rectifying is wise, and more when you have almost everyone, including Sophie Turner, scolding you for your last post. This is the case of Evangeline Lilly, who messed her up quite a bit with her controversial comments about the coronavirus and social isolation last week, which she seems to have regretted. The 'Lost' star posted a mug while bragging about taking her kids to a gym camp, commenting that it was okay to do it because they basically washed their hands. A sarcastic and arrogant act from which he has now apologized.
"Hello everyone. I am writing to you from my home, where I have been socially isolated since March 18, when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I currently live. At the time of my publication on March 16, the instructions to the authorities here were that we did not congregate in groups of more than 250 people and that we washed our hands regularly, which we were doing. Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense concern about the socio-economic and political repercussions of this, PLEASE KNOW I DO WHAT I SHOULD DO TO STOP THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCE AND STAYING AT HOME WITH MY FAMILY. I want to offer my sincerest apology for the insensitivity that I showed in my previous publication in the face of suffering and fear. that took over the world … ".
Evangeline Lily has certainly realized how dangerous it is for a celebrity With as many followers as her, say something like that, something she has rectified.
"When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was instilling calm rather than hysteria. Now I can see that I was projecting my own fears into an already traumatic and fearful situation. I am saddened by the continued loss of life, and by the decisions that all medical workers around the world must make when treating those affected. I am concerned about our communities, small businesses and families, and I am trying to follow the most responsible recommendations on how to help … I am praying for all of us. " .
It seems that these first days of social distancing have been great for Evangeline Lilly, who added: "At the same time, I am encouraged by the beauty and humanity I see in so many people helping each other at this vulnerable time. When I was dealing with my own fears about social estrangement, a wise and kind person told me to 'do it. out of love, not out of fear 'and it helped me realize my place in all of this. I send love to you all, even if you can't give it back to me right now. "
Add Comment