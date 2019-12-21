 Estimate of 195 million for Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker and there are more scenes of Carrie Fisher

Share it:

Touch to continue talking about Star Wars, which will be the main protagonist of this weekend. While it already seems to have leaked that a set of 27 albums is prepared for March 31, 2020 which would include all nine episodes, “Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-ray Box Set”, and the public evaluates the recent premiere, "Star War: The Rise of Skywalker", from Disney continue to release materials, such as a spot like some positive reviews or some more promotional images / art.

The film seems to become another of those cases of difference of opinion between critics and the public. It currently stands at 57% in the Tomatometer on a total of 341 reviews, but we will have to wait until the weekend ends to see how it works out. We remind you that you have our opinion post so that you can share your criticisms of the film.

Although as we mentioned yesterday, the film has had an acceptable but nothing spectacular start at the box office, comes a new estimate of box office by Variety that raises box office expectations for the weekend to $ 195 million. So far we were talking about an interval between 175 and 200 million, but Disney itself expects a 160 box office. ‘The Force Awakens’ it premiered with 248 million in its first weekend, and ‘The last Jedi’ He did it with 220 million.

As extra details to all that analysis, the screenwriter of the film, Chris Terrio, has confirmed that for the film not all the material they had engraved by Carrie Fisher has been used. Recall that they chose to use material that the actress rolled to "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and that was not used for that.

That was the beginning of the process, sit down with Carrie's materials, find out what could be used, what could not be used, where they will work, how to recontextualize this material to make it work with this new story. There are things out there. It may be in deleted scenes or something, but there are things that did not get in, in fact one or two scenes that I liked a lot did not come in, but to keep the movie moving, I totally understand the reasons why those things They were cut. But there are certainly other Carrie material that did not pass the cut.

Among the arts that we leave behind the spot we have the IMAX poster for Korea movie, a new promotional art by artist Adam Stothard or a poster with the phrase “Your journey nears its end” (Your trip is nearing its end), reminiscent of another poster that was used at the time to "Star Wars: A New Hope" with the phrase "Coming To Your Galaxy This Summer".







Via information | Variety | The wrap