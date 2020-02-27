Epic Games Store will give away GoNNER and Offworld Trading Company next week

Share it:

It's Thursday and that means that users of Epic Games Store They have the right to at least get a free PC game. Today, and as we informed you last week, that game is InnerSpace. Although the best of all is that next week will be two again.

Two titles that have just been announced and will present both a platform with elements of roguelike, as a real-time strategy title of one of the creators of Civilization VI. That is, GoNNER on the one hand, and Offworld Trading Company on the other.

What comes next you already know, but it is important. The fact is that, when you have acquired both games, they will be yours forever. As always, all you need is an Epic Games Store account, which is completely free. From there, you can purchase the free products in a few seconds and from any device that has a browser.

Focusing on the games, it's time to start with GoNNER. Basically, a platform game based on scores through roguelike elements. In addition, with an aesthetic that reminds a lot of titles like Super Meat Bot (also its difficulty). In addition, GoNNER is also a story about the friendship between Ikk, Death and a space whale called Sally.

For its part, Offworld Trading Company is a very covered RTS. In this game, Mars has been colonized, and the Earth's corporate titans struggle to dominate this new market. The competition is fierce in which it is a great economic RTS of the main Civilization IV desasaplander, Soren Johnson.

What do you think about the games announced today? Do you have any wish for upcoming gifts of this promotion? By boat soon, Epic Games has already confirmed that it will remain throughout the year 2020.

