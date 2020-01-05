Epic Games Store does not stop: the next free game revealed!

Share it:

Epic Games Store began 2020 with a bang, launching the Bis Week of the holiday sales and giving its users a respectable triptych of games, consisting of Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition and Steep.

These titles will be available for free download until 17:00 on January 9, but Epic has already thought about the future. As soon as they are removed from the selection, a new free game will be offered, that is For the King. Distributed by Curve Digital and developed by IronOak Games, For the King offers a compelling mix of strategy, turn-based combat and roguelike elements. Each game is unique, thanks to procedural maps, missions and events, and can be tackled in single player mode, locally or online co-op. Between games, game currency can be used to purchase weapons, items, NPCs, classes, events, and more.

For the King will be available for free from 5:00 pm on January 9th until the same time on January 16th. We take this opportunity to inform you that among the Bis Week sales there are Borderlands 3 at 38.99 euros, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order at 49.79 euros, Metro Exodus at 19.99 euros, The Outer Worlds at 44.99 euros and Red Dead Redemption 2 for 47.99 euros.