Epic Games Store: an exclusive game mysteriously disappears from the store

Several members of the ever-active ResetEra community wonder about the mysterious disappearance from the pages of the Epic Games Store of a PC video game launched exclusively on the digital store of the authors of Unreal Engine and Fortnite.

The title in question is Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory, a role-playing adventure developed by the French software house of Cyanide as an official transposition of the paper role-playing game of the same name. Officially launched in mid-December 2019, Cyanide's new project is vanished from the pages of the Epic Store in the second half of January 2020 and since then there is no longer any news.

Eager to come up with the puzzle, users interested in purchasing a copy of Paranoia Happiness is Mandatory have tried to contact the French authors on their social profiles, without however receiving exhaustive answers. As of this writing, the Paranoia card on the Epic Games Store continues to return the"404 Page Not Found" error, while the one available on Steam does not present any recent update and merely reminds users of the Valve digital store that the game will be available during a generic 2020, once theexclusive time agreement signed by Cyanide and Epic Games.

As suggested by the ResetEra community, behind the cancellation of the Epic Store page, Cyanide's desire to significantly improve the game's offer and content of the game could be hidden, especially in relation to the not particularly flattering judgments expressed by the trade press at the end of 2019. To find out more about this RPG, we refer you to our review of Paranoia Happiness is Mandatory.