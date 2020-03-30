Enric Masip: "They let the players be given the sticks"

The harsh message of Lionel Messi in the communiqué in which he announced the reduction of wages that the Barcelona players It has been supported, also quite forcefully, by one of the best players in the history of the handball section of the Blaugrana club.

"As I had previously written, the club is absolutely broken and I'm not just talking about the economic part, but also the personal and human"said Enric Masip, champion of six European Cups, seven Leagues and five Cups, among other club titles.

"They let the players be given the clubs when they knew it was a matter of days to close the details. Always from behind", added in his criticism to the current directive headed by Josep Maria Bartomeu the man who also won an Olympic bronze with the Spanish team.