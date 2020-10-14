Empyre by Marvel Comics arrives in Italy! Panini Comics reveals the launch date

It was from 2019 that Marvel Comics was preparing its new mega event. Empyre took shape in 2020 and involved many characters and important factions of this comic universe, making them collide and ally. After the United States, Empyre is ready to make its debut in Italy too.

At the screenplay we find Al Ewing and Dan Slott, while the drawings are the Italian Valerio Schiti. The product that conquered the 2020 comics of the USA will debut in October in Italy: Panini Comics will publish the first issue of Empyre on October 15th. The debut of this crossover event among the many heroes of Marvel Comics is therefore scheduled for tomorrow.

The number 1 of Empyre will be a staple consisting of 48 pages available in the comic store, bookshop and online at a cost of 5 euros. The series was anticipated by a prequel issue also published by Panini Comics in Italy in August, entitled “The road to Empyre”. The 5 issues that make up the new story will be included in the Marvel Miniseries title and at the same time tie-ins will be made with the titles of other superheroes of the house of ideas along with a special comic book paperback.

In June, the Marvel Comics had released his trailer on Empyre.