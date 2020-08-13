Emma Stone was a total disaster while filming Birdman – find out why

Share it:

After telling you about the cryptic ending of Birdman and why the film with Michael Keaton is a cinecomic in all respects, on the occasion of the return to the air of the work of Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu we want to tell you about the disastrous interpretation of Emma Stone.

Not disastrous in universal terms, of course: the young star deservedly received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars for her performance in the film, but not everyone knows that that nomination came after weeks of great suffering on set. According to what was declared by Stone herself (but also by some of her colleagues, including Keaton and Edward Norton), the future star of La La Land it was by far the worst on set, penalized not a little by the particular processing technique adopted by the Mexican director.

The meticulous timing necessary for the realization of the scenes meant a stop at the take (with consequent restart) also due to the slightest accident: Emma Stone, in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, recalled how a six-minute shoot was ruined by his bad timing , which made her turn a corner and appear in the room too quickly. turning the corner too quickly. Moreover, Edward Norton and Michael Keaton kept a count of the cast's errors, and Emma Stone 'won' this special championship by having ruined more takes than any of the other colleagues. The actor who committed the fewest errors, however, was Zach Galifianakis, who even when he missed a joke was able to move forward thanks to improvisation.

