Elden Ring: Did Microsoft ask Bandai Namco to postpone the reveal?

During episode 13 of the XboxEra podcast, a rather interesting detail was revealed on the presentation of Elden Ring, apparently scheduled for The Game Awards 2019 December 13. The game however was not shown during the event … but what exactly happened?

According to the podcast author, the presentation of the game was actually set for the Geoff Keighley show but Microsoft would have contacted the publisher Bandai Namco shortly before to ask to postpone everything so as to show Elden Ring during the Xbox Press Conference 2020.

The event in question will serve to Microsoft to reveal all the details on the launch of Xbox Series X and it should be held between April and May, certainly before E3 2020. At this point it is easy to hypothesize a launch of the FromSoftware game not only on current generation consoles but also on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with Microsoft which would have partnered to promote the game on its platforms .

It is currently only speculation, we invite you to take what is reported with due precautions. Recently a translation error from FromSoftware site it seemed to have revealed the release date of Elden Ring, however the game is still without a launch window, we will know more in the coming months.