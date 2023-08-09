El Dragon Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

El Dragón: Return of the Warrior, often known as El Dragon, was first a crime drama on Spanish television.

Its first season’s 38 episodes began airing on September 30, 2019, and it ended on November 22, 2019.

The second season was published by the creators on November 25, 2019, after the conclusion of the first.

On January 20, 2020, the series came to an end after 44 episodes. Both seasons were initially broadcast in the United States on the Univision network, however they were streamable anywhere on Netflix.

El Dragon Season 3 Release Date

Although nothing has been confirmed as of yet, it has been rumored that El Dragon Season 3 will air some time in 2023.

El Dragon Season 3 Cast

We will get another opportunity to watch our favorite characters in El Dragon: Return in a Warrior’s third season, which will be released shortly.

Sebastián Rulli, who will play the part of Miguel Garza, and Irina Baeva, whose will play the part of Jimena Ortiz, are a couple of them.

Chisca Garza will be portrayed by Cassandra Sánchez Navarro; Hector Bernal will be portrayed by Manuel Balbi; and Kenia will once again be portrayed by Sofia Castro.

El Dragon Season 3 Trailer

El Dragon Season 3 Plot

Miguel learns that his grandpa has Alzheimer’s illness in the previous season. Lamberto informs Miguel that he must choose whether or not to head the union and pushes him to come to an arrangement with the company.

Unfortunately, there hasn’t been any official word or development on the production of El Dragon season 3. There is still time for fans since the program is yet to be formally cancelled.

Fans can anticipate that Miguel will have to cope wit a lot more crime and illegal labor in the future. We are unable to provide any predictions for El Dragon season 3, however.

The narrative starts in Mexico’s Ciudad Jimenez. Roberto and Lucia Garza, Miguel’s parents, were slain. He, along with his brother and sister, were thus exiled.

After the capo incident, Lamberto Garza makes the decision to enroll Miguel at a university outside of Mexico in order to help him become a wealthy businessman, and to enroll the rest of his grandkids in a boarding school near Spain.

Twenty years later, when Miguel has made a name for himself as a wealthy banker, his grandfather’s wife, Dora, calls to urge him to return to Mexico as soon as possible since it is a matter of life and death.

And after he arrives in Mexico, Miguel finds out that his grandpa has Alzheimer’s, forcing him to take over the family company.

A drama TV series in Spanish is called El Dragon: Return of a Warrior. The show debuted on Univision on September 30, 2019, where it had its first airing.

Arturo Pérez-Reverte is the series’ creator, while Alvaro Curiel de Icaza, Mauricio Cruz Fortunato, Carlos Cock Marn, and Pavel Vázquez are its directors.