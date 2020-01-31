EA now expects Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to sell 10 million copies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

About three months ago we told you that EA expected to sell between six and eight million copies with Star Wars: Fallen Order, a figure that the videogame seems to have pulverized. Now the publisher has placed 10 million copies by the end of its current fiscal year, which will end in March.

Blake Jorgensen had during the last meeting with the shareholders that the video game of Respawn Entertainment has managed to exceed their expectations long. He did not give current figures but we assume that he has passed the eight million with ease.

After what happened the company will be much more open to finance the development of new experiences for a player instead of focusing almost all the work force of their studies in the development of multiplayer proposals and games as a service.

During the presentation it was said that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order should sell "about 10 million units in this fiscal year, very powerful results for a single-player action video game".

In recent years some of the great publishers of the medium have refused to recognize that there is still a lot of public interested in this type of stories for a single player and with powerful proposals. Instead they have redirected their goals towards the creation of multiplayer proposals with all kinds of competitive games.

Hopefully we will see Cal Kestis and the little BD-1 again in the future, because we do not believe that in EA they have any intention of letting this new hen of the golden eggs pass with the stories they can tell in the vast universe of Star Wars.

A few weeks ago there were rumors that pointed to the beginning of a new cinematic saga of Star Wars that would start with a video game.