Dynit announces the new postponement of the films of My Hero Academia and Evangelion

After a first postponement in March due to the Coronavirus which broke out in Italy, Dynit seemed ready to finally bring the film My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising to Italian cinemas. A project that had been planned for a long time and that in Italy was scheduled for November 12th.

Accompanying him would be the project on Neon Genesis Evangelion. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Dynit had introduced fans to the event that would bring Death (true) ² and The End of Evangelion to cinemas with historical dubbing. All this seems to be destined not to arrive, at least in the coming months, due to the content of the latest DPCM.

In response to the latest directives of the Italian government, Dynit was forced to announce the new postponement for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising and for the two Neon Genesis Evangelion films that were to arrive at the cinema in this 2020 through a post on their social networks. And once again, everything has been postponed to a later date, with no certainty about the next arrival due to the situation that changes day by day.

For the moment Dynit can not help but wait for other directives and promptly communicate to the fans of these two worlds of animation any returns and the hope is to be able to review them as soon as possible.