Dwyane Wade: "It's easy to ask people to stay home when you live in a mansion"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Former US player Dwyane Wade assured that it is time to ask the United States "to play as a team" to overcome the crisis that arose with the coronavirus pandemic, although he admitted that for people as he is easier to go out to ask for the confinement for his quality of life.

"People think it's easy to get 15 guys together and win a championship and play as a team. Now, we ask the whole country to play as a team and you see how tough it is," said Wade, winner of the ring with the Heat in 2006, 2012 and 2013, in a chat on 'Instagram' which was joined by his former partner in that team Udonis Haslem.

The escort also acknowledged not having been one of the most assiduous to go out and ask people to stay at home. "It is much easier for celebrities to say that you stay home when your house looks the way it does and you have everything you need in your house", confessed.

"In a sense, for me, I feel that we are very fortunate and that we have been blessed, but not everyone is in the same position as those who are speaking on the front line, so it's been kind of hard for me to get out there and send those messagesWade added.

The Olympic champion insisted, however, on "playing as a team to overcome" the coronavirus crisis. "We definitely have to stay and make sure we're taking care of ourselves and it's been hard for me to go out there and say Hey stay home and this and that, because I'm living in a mansion. We have things in our house that a lot of people don't have, "he said.

Wade recalled that the world "has never been equal." "And it is that many communities have never felt that equality that people talk about. Right now, we are trying to make everyone equal, but the world has never been like this," he said.

"So it has been difficult for me, as someone living a privileged life, to go out and really say a lot of those things. Still, yes, it has to be said, hoh what to do, because we definitely need everyone to play together ", sentenced.