Bleach: Ichigo’s inner Hollow in a splendid figure of almost 400 euros

With the return of the anime of Bleach In a new season, which will cover the events of the Millennial War Saga, several companies have returned to put their hand to the work of Tite Kubo to create new epic themed objects, some of which are also quite special such as the recent model of WS Studio.

One of Bleach’s most extraordinary moments, without a doubt, is the clash between Ichigo and Ulquiorra. The protagonist, in fact, in an attempt to save Orihime from the powerful Arrancar is defeated and killed due to his immense strength. However, the girl’s desperation awakens Kurosaki’s Inner Hollow which thus manifests itself in all its full and overwhelming power which, in no time at all, literally reduces to pieces Ulquiorra.

WS Studio wanted to pay homage to that scene in particular, redesigning in a scale model, the same one you can admire at the bottom of the news, theHollow of Ichigo and all his blind fury. The statuette, approximately 40 cm high, is already available at pre-order at a cost of 390 euros with the expedition expected during the course of 2021.

Before saying goodbye, we take this opportunity to remind you that, from next April 26th, Bleach will debut on Amazon Prime Video in Italian with the first season. The remaining 4, however, will be released on a monthly basis. And you, instead, what do you think of this figure, do you like it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.