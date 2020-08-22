Drake Net Worth 2020 – Drakes Biography, Achievements & Net Worth

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Aubrey Drake Graham Drake Net Worth – Drake Biography, famous quotes, Achievements, Assets, Net Worth:

The most popular Singer/Rapper/Actor/Song Writer/Music Composer – Drake has almost 40$ Million Net Worth at the age of just 27 years. The richest Singer/Rapper Drake was born as Aubrey Drake Graham on 24th October 1986, without the silver spoon in his mouth (i.e. Drake was born in not so rich family). Drake was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Drake made a promise to himself when he was 23 years old that he would make his Net Worth 25$ Million when he reaches 25 years’ age. And at the age of 27, he has achieved 40$ Million as Net Worth and presently Drake’s estimated Net Worth is about to reach 55$ Million making him the Richest Singer in the world.

Drake Net Worth – Drake Biography, Achievements

Name Aubrey Drake Graham Official Website drakeofficial.com Date of Birth 24th October 1986 Height 6′ 00″ (6 Feet) Marital Status Single Birth Place Toronto, Ontario, Canada Residence Hidden Hills, California, US Occupation/Profession Singer, Rapper, Actor, Voice Actor, Song Writer, Music Composer Career From 2001 to Present Music Genre/Type Hip Hop and R&B Net Worth 55$ Million Source of Income Music and Television Associated Acts Birdman, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Rick Ross, The Weeknd

Early Life:

Drake was born in 1986 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Aubrey Drake Graham (Drake) is the son of Sandi and Dennis Graham. Drake’s father (Dennis Graham) was a drummer and worked with Jerry Lee Lewis. Drake’s father’s native is Memphis and he is African American. Drake’s mother, an educator, is Jewish Canadian. Drake had gone to Jewish Day School for education. Drake’s parents got divorced when he was just five years old. Drake was raised up by his mother in two Toronto neighborhoods.

Drake once mentioned about his mother’s struggle, “She wanted the best for her family. She found us a half of a house we could live in. The other people had the top half, we had the bottom half. I lived in the basement, my mom lived on the first floor. It was not big, it was not luxurious. It was what we could afford.”

Childhood & Interest in Music:

Drake was interested in Music and Performing at a very early age. Drake in his childhood spent summers with his father at Memphis (Drake’s father’s native) where he got an understanding of Music. Then Drake started attending Forest Hill Collegiate Institute where he began acting. He did not complete graduation at that time, then he went to Vaughan Road Academy and then also dropped out. Many years later, Drake completed his graduation in 2012.

At the early age of 15 years, Drake met an agent, his school-friend’s father who wanted anyone who can entertain. Drake has said, “There was a kid in my class whose father was an agent. His dad would say, ‘If there’s anyone in the class that makes you laugh, have them audition for me.’ After the audition, he became my agent.”

First Break and Career:

The agent gave Drake the role of Jimmy Brooks in the Canadian TV Show Degrassi: The Next Generation. Drake continued his acting in Degrassi: The Next Generation till 2009 completing 138 episodes. When Drake was 24, around that time he was dating fellow Canadian R&B Singer Keshia Chante. In 2006 Drake released his first Mix-Tape named Room for Improvement and described it as “Pretty straightforward, radio-friendly, not much content to it.” In 2007 Drake released another Mix-Tape Comeback Season.

On 30th April 2007, Drake became the first unsigned Canadian rapper to have his music video “Replacement Girl” featured on BET as “New Joint of The Day.” In 2008 Drake was invited on Houston tour by Jas Prince where Drake sang a couple of songs i.e. Ransom and Brand New.

In 2009 Drake released his third official Mix-Tape So Far Gone on his blog for free download. It received a huge response as 2000 downloads in the first 2 hours of release. Drake has worked with Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Young Money, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem, Young Jeezy, Mary J. Blige, Timbaland, Birdman, Trey Songz, and Jamie Foxx. Drake has also written for Alicia Keys and Dr.Dre. Drake has planned to release his official debut album Thank Me Later in 2008 and it was postponed and finally released in March 2010.

In 2011 Drake released Take Care. In 2013 Nothing was the Same. In 2015, Drake is ready for his new release Views of the 6. Drake has done many tours i.e. Away From Home Tour (2010), Club Paradise Tour (2012), Would You Like a Tour? (2013-2014). Drake has gone on two Joint Tours i.e. America’s Most Wanted Tour with Young Money in 2009 and Drake v/s Lee Wayne with Lee Wayne in 2014. Drake has also worked in several movies and many TV Shows since 2001 to present.

Drake Net Worth 2020 – Drakes Biography, Achievements & Net Worth was last modified: by

Share it: