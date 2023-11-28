Dragon-Devouring Mage Chapter 38 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Even though Russell prevailed in their prior battle against the enormous monster, a new piece of the picture has emerged.

Russell clearly has a lot of concerns now regarding his father including whether or not cultists actually killed him, but he has no way of finding out.

After his recent victory, Russell must now fight a far stronger opponent in order to survive.

The fact that the Imperial Scouts were unaware of the approaching fifth-circle magician and were even unsure of his identity made them uneasy in the first place.

They determined that crushing him immediately would be the wisest course of action because, obviously, such a young magician poses a serious threat to them.

They had to use their explosive and very insane card, Spandom, to get rid of Russell because they were so desperate.

Action fantasy Dragon-Devouring Mage has many of the standard components, such as reincarnation, special powers, and a powerful main character. The MC is obviously not overpowered just yet, but we can see that it is developing.

The MC became the lone surviving descendent of a dragon that had failed at life and was given another opportunity.

For the most part, Spandom is a murderous madman who is ecstatic at the chance to take out a powerful wizard.

In particular, there is a great deal of mystery surrounding the MC’s father, and fans are hopeful that some of these issues will be cleared out in the next chapters.

This post will provide readers with a summary of the previous chapter, the release date of Dragon-Devouring Mage Chapter 36, and information on where to read the manga.

The genres of adventure, action, fantasy, supernatural, drama, even harem are all explored in Dragon-Devouring Mage.

The Imperial Scouts are interested in him and want to get rid of him since they believe he is on Endymion’s side.

The upcoming publication of Dragon-Devouring Mage Chapter 31 has the fans thrilled. The main character in The Dragon-devouring Mage is Russell Raymond, an aristocrat.

The story takes place in the capital city of Camelot. The protectors of the kingdom are all housed in a mystical tower.

Dragon-Devouring Mage Chapter 38 Release Date

The wait for more new material from the series will soon come to an end with the release of Dragon-Devouring Mage Chapter 38.

It’s true enough. This week, Chapter 38 of The Dragon-Devouring Mage will be available for reading at midnight JST on December 10.

Set your alarm clocks and reminders for the following chapter of Dragon-Devouring Mage so you may be ready for the exciting new drama and excitement which is likely to ensue.

Dragon-Devouring Mage Chapter 38 Trailer

Dragon-Devouring Mage Chapter 38 Plot

Now, Russell will carry out his strategy to vanquish the dragon that broke inside the academy. He plans to utilize the abilities and gear that the system has given upon him, such as the Dragon Slayer Sword the Dragon Scale Armor, to the fullest.

Russell will have to confront the legendary creature that possesses both extraordinary physical toughness and magical powers.

It’s going to be a hard fight. He must apply cunning and strategy to determine the dragon’s weak points so that he can strike it.

Russell already has quite a bit on his plate, but he will have additional interference from the teachers and other pupils, who may act to his advantage or disadvantage. He needs to demonstrate his worth and all of his charm to them.

Among Russell’s unexpected allies and adversaries are the masked man who appeared to have battled the dragon and the enigmatic girl who aided him in the previous chapter.

He will be able to discover more about them, their motivations, and their relationships to the structure and the dragon’s heart by doing additional research.

Since a fresh query regarding Russell’s father’s passing had been revealed, the fans were all perplexed.

In Dragon-Devouring Mage’s previous chapter, Russell defeats the enormous monster by blasting it away and winning by killing it.

The monster’s skeleton starts to move and speak on its own, revealing some strange and unsettling information about his father.

The skeleton’s comments clearly infuriated Russell, and in a sarcastic manner, he even said that he would soon discover the truth concerning his father’s passing and what his final moments were like.

By then, a few of the Imperial Scouts who were spying on Russell had reported what was happening to their commander.

It did represent a serious threat to them, therefore it is obvious that the response was everything but positive. They said that a strange man had vanquished a monstrous creature that was actually a fifth-circle mage.

Their main concern was the fact that they had no idea whom that guy was or the way he had gotten so near to their border.

Being a cunning strategist, the leader thought it vital to destroy the threat so it could become stronger and aid the Endymion.

The boss mentioned sending a guy who appeared to be insane to kill Russell, as we will see.

Russell proceeded to collect himself after the fight, and it’s clear that he saw some individuals after him.

Before long, the madman known as Spandom launched an unexpected attack on him, which Russell just managed to evade.

He gave off a really insane and psychopathic attitude, and it appeared like he knew who Spandom was.

He lived up to his name, and he appeared utterly thrilled at the thought of killing Russell. Russell was assigned a new task: to survive the escape.

The story of Dragon-Devouring Mage centers on Russell Raymond, a young man who is the last surviving member of an aristocratic family.

Despite being extremely intelligent, he was expelled from the magical academy due to his poor mana.

After a given amount of time, Russell’s tiny vein stops man from entering and releasing mana. He is currently employed as a mercenary in order to make ends meet.