Dragon Ball Z: the new Kakarot video game reveals an interesting background on Chi-Chi

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is proving an inexhaustible source of information, thanks to the impressive number of goodies and curiosities hidden by the boys of CyberConnect2. One of these concerns nothing less than Who who, the daughter of the Bull Wizard and wife of Goku.

The protagonist's companion is familiar to the fans because of his determined and energetic behavior, as well as for his intolerance towards combat. In the original series, the woman often tries to get Gohan and Goten to focus on the study, asking both of them to do not follow in the footsteps of your father.

Even in the Chi-Chi video game, it mostly takes on a side role, spending time cooking and taking care of the home. In a mission however it is shown that Chi-Chi herself is aware of her own strength, and that although he chooses to spend his time looking after the family he has never completely renounced his warrior disposition. In fact, in the above quest, a man reveals to Gohan that his mother often visits his village to protect the inhabitants, often fighting against wolves and other predators. After all, Chi-Chi is introduced as the second strongest woman in the entire Akira Toriyama series, behind the Videl.

The original Dragon Ball series has never had time to put the spotlight on secondary characters, especially because of the intense programming. It is therefore a pleasure for fans to discover new details about often overlooked characters.

And what do you think of it? Let us know with a comment! In case you are looking for other background instead, we advise you to take a look at the recent news on the real name of the Android 16 and on the future of Lunch.