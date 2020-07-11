Entertainment

Dragon Ball x ONE PIECE: a bizarre crossover is born with a fan art of Vegeta Gear 4th

July 11, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In the world of manga, the most famous names are Dragon Ball and ONE PIECE. Although they do not have much to share in terms of plot, characters and general approach, Eiichiro Oda has made a great deal of reference to what could be considered his spiritual master and which at the same time inspired many young people to take care of mangakas.

Waiting to find out if Vegeta will manage to reach Super Saiyan 3 during the Dragon Ball Super saga, the prince of the Saiyans seems to have reached a powerful stage in a completely different transformation. This was loaned by ONE PIECE and therefore sees Vegeta in Gear Fourth version.

Obviously it's not a canonical transformation or a plagiarism, simply a fan has decided to join the worlds of Dragon Ball and ONE PIECE with a fan art. The crossover result was to see Vegeta with Luffy's strongest transformation. Below you can see the image of Nanasukmana88, the illustrator who launched this transformation for Vegeta.

READ:  Netflix’s La Casa De Papel Money Heist Season 4: Release date

Taking up the hallmarks of the Gear Fourth, the Vegeta's body swelled enormously and you notice the emission of smoke from the mouth and from the rest of the body. Her arms turned reddish and black because of the armor's Haki while her hair became a little more reddish. Will this transformation be enough to beat Molo?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.