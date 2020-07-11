Dragon Ball x ONE PIECE: a bizarre crossover is born with a fan art of Vegeta Gear 4th

Share it:

In the world of manga, the most famous names are Dragon Ball and ONE PIECE. Although they do not have much to share in terms of plot, characters and general approach, Eiichiro Oda has made a great deal of reference to what could be considered his spiritual master and which at the same time inspired many young people to take care of mangakas.

Waiting to find out if Vegeta will manage to reach Super Saiyan 3 during the Dragon Ball Super saga, the prince of the Saiyans seems to have reached a powerful stage in a completely different transformation. This was loaned by ONE PIECE and therefore sees Vegeta in Gear Fourth version.

Obviously it's not a canonical transformation or a plagiarism, simply a fan has decided to join the worlds of Dragon Ball and ONE PIECE with a fan art. The crossover result was to see Vegeta with Luffy's strongest transformation. Below you can see the image of Nanasukmana88, the illustrator who launched this transformation for Vegeta.

Taking up the hallmarks of the Gear Fourth, the Vegeta's body swelled enormously and you notice the emission of smoke from the mouth and from the rest of the body. Her arms turned reddish and black because of the armor's Haki while her hair became a little more reddish. Will this transformation be enough to beat Molo?