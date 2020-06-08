Entertainment

Dragon Ball: Vegetto reaches Super Saiyan 3 in an epic illustration

June 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
During the drafting of Dragon BallAkira Toriyama has made a special effort to come up with new ways to further enhance her characters. In honor of this cause, sensei introduced the concept of "fusion", an ace up the sleeve to play against more powerful opponents.

The arrival of Dragon Ball Super has thrown confusion regarding the powers of the Potara Earrings, especially during the saga of Black Goku in which the two protagonists had to resort again to Fusion to defeat the final form of Zamasu. Gowasu, in fact, managed to convince the two by explaining that the divine earrings have a limited life only for mortals.

Either way, the character of Vegeth it is among the most popular of the entire franchise, a reason that has repeatedly pushed fans to open diatribes about the most powerful Fusion. Recently, an artist and fan of Dragon Ball, a certain MERIMO, dedicated the last illustration to the hero mentioned above, proposing him in the guise of the third level Super Saiyan.

The result in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, was particularly appreciated by fans, thanks to a trait very similar to the anime of Dragon Ball Z. And you, however, what do you think of this graphic representation of Vegetto, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having recovered this clip of the clash between Goku and Vegeta in step-motion.

