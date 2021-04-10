Dragon Ball Super: Gohan vs Kefla in an epic and dynamic fan-animation

One of the harshest criticisms a Dragon Ball Super is to have put aside Gohan, now relegated to a simple secondary character. There are not so few fans who hope to see the young hero again on the battlefield, with the spotlight on him, in a new exciting new fight.

A fan, a certain Allex, he accepted the appeal with great pleasure and after almost two months of work he was able to release his fan-animation on the net in which he imagined one clash between Gohan and Kefla. The result in question, which you can admire in the video of about 2 minutes at the bottom of the news, was really much appreciated by the fans, thanks to the dynamism of the scenes and the excellent choreographic performance of the fight.

After all, there are many who are hoping to see Goku’s son the protagonist again, some fans have even reinterpreted him as the main character in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. However, one is always available at the bottom of the page second clip complete with audio which further reinvigorates the excellent work done by Allex.

We just have to hope that in the future of Dragon Ball Super the young Gohan can return to support his father, perhaps in a partially dedicated saga that, in fact, would also help the work to renew itself. And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this incredible result achieved by the animator, do you like it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.