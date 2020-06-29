Dragon Ball: the first historical trailer of the anime reappears online, do you remember it?

Share it:

It was February 26, 1986 when the animated adaptation of Akira Toriyama's masterpiece, Dragon Ball, made its first appearance on the small screen. From then on, in fact, the franchise would have met a popularity destined to change the fate of the international Shonen scene.

The father of Dragon Ball, thanks to his work, has become one of the symbols of Japan, to the point of participating in environmental awareness programs. Even today, 30 years after its debut, the epic of Toriyama continues to shine in Dragon Ball Super, as shown by the numerous themed illustrations. In this regard, what do you think of this graphic representation in first person of the clash between Zamasu and Vegetto?

Either way, a fan recently managed to recover the first promotional trailer of the anime aired, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. The PV in question, in fact, was shown on the occasion of the last episode of Dr. Slump, the previous work of sensei. Brady HartelFinally, he took advantage of it to improve the quality of the clip, also adding subtitles in English to better appreciate the first trailer ever broadcast of the Dragon Ball anime.

And you, on the other hand, had you ever seen it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having discovered this particular and disturbing curiosity about the character of Piccolo.