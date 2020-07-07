Dragon Ball Super: what would Goku and Vegeta look like when they are old?

Share it:

A saiyan ages differently from a normal terrestrial, this is a fact that we now take for granted. Still, it is good to remember this, even the mythical fighting race is destined to deal with time. In this regard, how would Goku and Vegeta appear in a hypothetical future of Dragon Ball Super?

The age of Goku and Vegeta it's partly a mystery, although the two should be 43 and 48 respectively, according to the explanations provided by Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Despite the years that pass, in fact, the two iconic heroes continue to have a potentially young appearance and this is destined to remain for a few dozen years. As revealed by the Saiyan Prince himself and by Akira Toriyama, the warrior lineage of the original Planet Vegeta is subjected to an aging destined to arrive in a later period, probably in an age ranging between 65 and 70 years.

However, recently, a fan has tried to imagine what Goku and Vegeta would look like if they reached that fateful threshold. The illustration in question, edited by merik_merino, imagine the iconic protagonist with thick mustache while for his bitter rival, however, the artist has imagined a design more similar to that of the father.

And you, however, what do you think of this artistic representation, the same attached at the bottom of the news? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the space provided below.