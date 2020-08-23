Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super: Toyotaro pays homage to Bardak Oozaru in an original illustration

August 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
During the first issues of Dragon Ball an idea much appreciated by fans was the transformation of the saiyans into primates, more precisely into a giant monkey with a tenfold potential. Vegeta himself took advantage of it against Goku during their first duel, however this possibility soon went to one side.

Only with Dragon Ball GT the mythical transformation of the Saiyans was rescued to allow Goku to reach the fourth stage, even though Super Saiyan 4 was never officially canonized. Who knows, also, that during the course of DB Super Toyotaro does not decide to opt for a narrative aspect and invoke the iconic queue to allow Goku and Vegeta to reach new frontiers of power.

The sensei, in fact, has never been reluctant to transformation into Oozaru, as he has occasionally re-proposed them in particular illustrations. Recently, on the occasion of a sketch for the official site, the author has fished out his probable favorite character to propose it in its Great Monkey variant, that is Glass, intent on fighting an alien opponent.

And you, however, what do you think of this curious graphic representation, do you like it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below. But speaking of particular drawings, what do you think of the Fusion between Goku and an Oozaru imagined by none other than Akira Toriyama himself on the occasion of the release of chapter 22 of Dragon Ball?

