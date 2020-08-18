Dragon Ball Super: Kefla becomes Super Saiyan God in beautiful fan art

Share it:

Dragon Ball Super has dramatically expanded the universe that was created decades ago by Akira Toriyama. New characters, new powers and of course new transformations. The first to be presented was the Super Saiyan God, who was joined by Goku and which allowed him to give some satisfaction to the God of Destruction Beerus.

With this form, Goku and Vegeta, the only two for now to master it, have defeated opponents far and wide. They also used it during the Tournament of Power, the latest saga of the Dragon Ball Super anime, where they met Kefla. Kefla is fusion via Potara of the two Saiyans of the sixth universe, Kale and Caulifla, and is therefore endowed with exceptional strength.

While exploiting the power of the legendary super saiyan, she was unable to finally defeat Goku. How the fight would go if Kefla had reached the state of Super Saiyan God? A fan shows us the Saiyan in this transformation with a fan art. Below we can see the drawing which is naturally red: Kefla has hair and eyes of a different color than usual and seems surprised by the state of power achieved with this new transformation. Who do you think would win between Kefla and Vegetto both in Super Saiyan God?

The Legendary Super Saiyan came to life with the Kale cosplay but also with a strange fan art on Broly.