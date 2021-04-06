Dragon Ball Super: Isn’t Super Saiyan Blue 2 a hypothesis to be discarded?

After having focused all their attention on Goku’s Ultra Perfect Instinct, finally the manga of Dragon Ball Super he’s focusing some of his attention on sketching Vegeta’s next power-up, grappling with a workout under the tutelage of Beerus, a god of destruction.

Between Super Saiyan Green and even the much speculated Super Saiyan Purple, there is no shortage of hypotheses on the possible colors that Vegeta could take with a new form following training with Beerus. However, it is absolutely not excluded that Toyotaro e Toriyama decide to opt for a simpler formula, that is a mere one evolution of the Super Saiyan Blue.

Super Saiyan Blue, also commonly known as Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, is nothing more than the transformation into SSJ of a Saiyan who has reached divine form after the ritual. Yet, the question arises: why Goku and Vegeta could not fail to reach an eventual Super Saiyan Blue 2?

If in some ways it is difficult to imagine a certain usefulness for such a transformation for Goku, who in the meantime has learned an all too powerful technique like Ultra Instinct, but the same cannot be said for Vegeta. As things currently stand, the Saiyan Prince is well below his eternal rival and needs a power-up not just to deal with the threat of Granolah. Vegeta looks like next to learn hakai, one of the most iconic techniques of a god of destruction, and it is not excluded that the authors can help their warrior to learn the different nuances of that ability by evolving the prince to a new stage of the Super Saiyan without having to play once again with the colors of the characters. Sure, the multitude of colorful transformations benefits Dragon Ball Super’s powerful merchandising, but who knows what future Vegeta will be waiting for when his training is over.

