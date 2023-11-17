Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

This is the second manga series after the original Dragon Ball. It was written by Akira Toriyama.

The drawing for the comic is made by Toyotarou. Up until the last pages of the 28th World Martial Arts Tournament, Buu loses.

Dragon Ball Super, the most famous manga in the world, is about to release Chapter 100, that will have an updated version of Gas, Granolah’s main enemy.

Dragon Ball Super is a Japanese comic that became very popular very quickly and got mostly good reviews. The manga is released once a month.

Dragon Ball Super is an animated manga from Japan that was composed by Akira Toriyama as well as drawn by Toyotarou.

It first came out in Shueisha’s V Jump magazine in June 2015 and was categorized as an adventure, magic comedy, and martial arts story.

The story of the manga follows Son Goku and his friends on adventures ten years after Majin Boo was defeated. It takes place in the same time period as Toriyama’s original Dragon Ball series.

“Dragon Ball Super” is a Japanese manga story set in the same world to be the original Dragon Ball manga. It was written through Akira Toriyama and drawn by Toyotarou.

As the story picks up ten years after Majin Boo was defeated, Son Goku or his friends are still having fun.

The first issues of the series came out in June 2015 in Shueisha’s V Jump magazine. You can read them in English on Viz Media and Shueisha’s Manga Plus website.

‘Dragon Ball Super’ has 21 volumes out now, with more than 90 episodes. We chose to look over the release schedule over the next chapters since the graphic novel is still going on.

Every DBS fan was amazed by the fight scenes in Chapter 98. Krillin and Cell Max were seen fighting for the first time. It’s never easy to beat someone as strong as Krillin. That’s why Gamma 2 and Piccolo had to stop the fight.

The next chapter will probably continue the fight that is already going on. But there will be a few more lines of conversation within the manga chapter.

We also know that the events from the Super Hero Movie will happen because early leaks for this chapter have already come out.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 Release Date

Sources say that Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 will come out on December 20, 2023, and in some places it will come out on December 21, 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 Trailer

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 Plot

Piccolo planned to wait until Gohan had enough time to charge in his energy attack before attacking, so Gohan could do so.

While the rest the gang fights Cell Max, Gohan is getting stronger in preparation for making an attack.

To get the most out of this charge strike, Gohan is trying to aim it right at Cell Max’s weak spot.

Cell Max, on the contrary hand, launches an attack that makes it look like he has already killed Piccolo.

After seeing this, Gohan is almost uncontrollably angry, so he comes out of his form where he could be released.

He changes in a way that affects his overall aura and look when he takes on this form.

When Chicano takes this shape, it’s easy for him to defend himself against Cell Max’s attack. Also, Gohan doesn’t stop attacking Cell Max, and in the end he beats him because he is stronger.

Following this, Cell Max uses his powerful scream move to create a huge ball of energy that ends his attack.

He also focuses the blast of his action on Gohan, which hurts him even more.

As of this writing, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 99 isn’t out yet. The next Dragon Ball Super chapter, 99, will come out in seven days, on November 21st.

Some sites may give summary and spoilers for the anime episodes that ran from 2015 to 2018, which is different from the manga.

Fans who can’t wait for Chapter 99 will have to wait till November 21st to read it. This is because the book only comes out with one chapter every month.

The first part of the story shows how Piccolo’s size changed so that he could defeat Cell Max. He also buys Gohan some time to get stronger so that the two of them can beat the enemy.

Piccolo gets hit by Cell Max several times. The robot strikes him using his tail all of a sudden, and Piccolo loses it.

When Gohan sees that Piccolo will die if he doesn’t do something, he changes into a beast and goes after the bad guy.

His skills are just in time to trick Cell Max right before he prepares to punch him. Alpha and Omega tightly grip Cell Max so he can’t get away while Gohan gets ready to attack.

Kinta Sakata has been by far one of the smartest characters in the story, as we’ve seen in the beginning of Dandadan. He is the only one who can easily move the Mecha Buddha structure.

Because Momo’s house is made of nanoskin, you need to have a very strong mind to turn it into anything you want.

Kinta has shown many times that no one else can handle the Mecha Buddha better than him because it can only do what he imagines it doing.

Kinta learned in the most recent chapter that he could depend on the torii was gate even when Ayase’s house wasn’t around by making it turn into a hyperbike.