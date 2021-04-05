Dragon Ball Super: Broly, this is how the film with Gohan as protagonist would look

Dragon Ball Super: Broly brought back a figure that fans of Akira Toriyama’s masterpiece knew all too well. The role of the Legendary Super Saiyan, as well as his character, perhaps for future storytelling needs, has been revisited and now no longer appears only as a villain.

Among the strongest enemies of Dragon Ball, Broly has always maintained a certain prominent role, thanks above all to an extraordinarily powerful potential capable of cornering heroes of the caliber of Vegeta, Goku, Gohan, Piccolo and Trunks all together. In any case, one of the most beloved OAV films of the franchise is definitely Dragon Ball Z: Challenge to the Legend, a special episode in which to defeat the Legendary Super Saiyan there is none other than Gohan, who replaces his deceased father to face a threat greater than himself.

With cunning, talent and courage, our hero will finally be able to defeat him thanks to the famous father-son Kamehameha. An artist, a certain Eegii Artto, tried to replace Goku with his son in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, drawing the young Saiyan with the style of Naohiro Shintani and with the iconic battle attire. The graphic representation in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, also provides an interesting food for thought since there are not a few fans who would like more space for Gohan in the main story.

And you, instead, what do you think of this fan-art? Let us know with a comment below.