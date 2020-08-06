Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super: a magnificent artwork shows us what Ultra Instinct Pier would be like

August 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
Initially underestimated, the character of Molo di Dragon Ball Super , turned out to be one of the most fearsome villains of the entire universe created by Akira Toriyama, able to absorb energy directly from his opponents, or entire planets, and as shown in the last chapters, he is now also able to use the opposing techniques.

In fact, thanks to the power of one of his subordinates, the android 73, Molo was able to use not only the Big Bang Attack against Vegeta himself, but also Piccolo's Special Cannon against Namkian. The power of Molo has now reached such a point that it requires the arrival on the battlefield of Merus, number one of the Galactic Patrol and skilled fighter of angelic origins.

A fan therefore decided to have fun imagining what it would be like the sorcerer Molo if he were able to master the divine technique of Ultra Instinct, ability that would make it almost invincible, given the ease with which he knocked out all the Z Warriors. You can find the drawing made by @KreativeLadka at the bottom of the news.

READ:  Warhammer 40,000 invades World of Warships

The Devourer of Planets was made with his transformed form, surrounded by a purple aura which also gives him the particular lighting effects that we saw with Goku in the final stages of the Tournament of Power.

We leave you with the news and rumors about Dragon Ball Super 2, and remember that Yuya Takahashi showed the animation used to transform Goku into Super Saiyan.

