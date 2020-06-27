Dragon Ball Super: a fan imagines the epic clash between Zamasu and Vegetto in first person

Share it:

One of the best sagas of Dragon Ball SuperAccording to fans, it is certainly the new saga focused on Trunks of the Future, forced to go back to the past to ask for help from the Z Warriors and face the threat of Black Goku, a mysterious man but with the false identity of the iconic protagonist.

The narrative arc in question was particularly appreciated by the community, despite the fact that many fans preferred a different destiny for Zamasu. The character, who among other things was voiced by the talented Maurizio Merluzzo, is considered by most a totally wasted villain, due to a deeply limited potential in the story promoted by Akira Toriyama is TOEI Animation.

In any case, the villain was the protagonist of a splendid battle against Vegeth, the Potara fusion between Goku and Vegeta, returned to the fore to face the renewed power of Zamasu Fuso. The merit of the dynamism of the fight is also attributable to the talent of Natoshi Shida, one of the most loved animators in the entire Dragon Ball franchise. In this regard, a fan, a certain ruto830, recently dedicated an illustration to the aforementioned battle, albeit from an extremely particular perspective.

In fact, the artist wanted to imagine Zamasu's point of view at the mercy of Vegetto's power. You can better admire the scene in question through the original image attached at the bottom of the news along with the artistic representation. And you, however, what do you think of this illustration, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.