Dragon Ball: how did the idea behind Vegetto come about? The origins of the potara fusion

August 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
Akira Toriyama’s brilliant idea of ​​fusing two bodies to create an even more powerful warrior was a useful tool in saving the protagonists from a major threat. However, there are two different variants of Fusion that culminate in two different personalities, that of Vegetto and Gogeta.

Throughout the history of the franchise the two iconic heroes, Goku and Vegeta, they found themselves facing increasingly insurmountable obstacles. Also in Dragon Ball Super they could not help but use their ace in the hole against the deadly Zamasu, or even against Broly in the last film of the saga entirely dedicated to him. Therefore, over time the internal debate between Vegetto and Gogeta has strengthened, in this case between which of the two is really the most powerful fighter.

But that is the origin behind the two mergers? To explain it is the same Akira Toriyama on the occasion of the release of the sixth issue of Dragon Ball Daizenshuu in which he explained the reasons. Self Gogeta it was a decision made exclusively for feature films on the big screen, on the other hand the sensei felt the need to have a counterpart for Goku and Vegeta that he could also use in the manga. The potara earrings, in fact, initially had only a decorative role, but after seeing the result obtained in the film he realized that he could use them in a different way. From a series of experiments was born therefore Vegeth.

And you, on the other hand, did you know this anecdote? Let us know with a comment below.

