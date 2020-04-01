Dragon Ball: Akira Toriyama's comfortable work table

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Akira Toriyama's popularity is dictated by the extraordinary success of Dragon Ball and Dr. Slump. This latter series, in particular, had not only made him a millionaire author but had also allowed him to know the right place to work, despite the fact that he couldn't help watching television.

The sensei, in fact, in order to spend his days in front of the television and have as much free time as possible, forced the serialization of Dragon Ball to a crazy routine, with the drafting of each chapter in just two and a half days effective, not to mention the constant use of energy in creating history.

But in what place Toriyama did he spend most of his time once forced to work on publishing the chapter without overstepping? The vast majority of authors prefer to work in a suitable location, far from comfort to avoid distractions, with a dedicated desk and lots of material nearby so as not to lose sight of the outstanding issues. The father of Dragon Ball, however, since the time of Dr. Slump, could not help but work sitting at a kotatsu and strictly in front of the television. For those who don't know what a kotatsu, it is a sort of very low table with a blanket covering an electric stove attached to the underside. Probably, you will have noticed the particular table in one of the animated series that come out daily, as kotatsu is a typical Japanese custom.

At the bottom of the news, moreover, you can admire a photo of the sensei intent on drawing in the particular table mentioned above. And you, instead, what do you think of the funny sensei workplace? Let us know with a comment below.