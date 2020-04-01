Entertainment

Dragon Ball: Akira Toriyama's comfortable work table

April 1, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Akira Toriyama's popularity is dictated by the extraordinary success of Dragon Ball and Dr. Slump. This latter series, in particular, had not only made him a millionaire author but had also allowed him to know the right place to work, despite the fact that he couldn't help watching television.

The sensei, in fact, in order to spend his days in front of the television and have as much free time as possible, forced the serialization of Dragon Ball to a crazy routine, with the drafting of each chapter in just two and a half days effective, not to mention the constant use of energy in creating history.

But in what place Toriyama did he spend most of his time once forced to work on publishing the chapter without overstepping? The vast majority of authors prefer to work in a suitable location, far from comfort to avoid distractions, with a dedicated desk and lots of material nearby so as not to lose sight of the outstanding issues. The father of Dragon Ball, however, since the time of Dr. Slump, could not help but work sitting at a kotatsu and strictly in front of the television. For those who don't know what a kotatsu, it is a sort of very low table with a blanket covering an electric stove attached to the underside. Probably, you will have noticed the particular table in one of the animated series that come out daily, as kotatsu is a typical Japanese custom.

READ:  'Bloodshot' previews its premiere and is now digitally available

At the bottom of the news, moreover, you can admire a photo of the sensei intent on drawing in the particular table mentioned above. And you, instead, what do you think of the funny sensei workplace? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.