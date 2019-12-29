Dortmund signs Erling Håland, the striker for which Europe was stuck

Erling Haland, one of the greatest promises of European football, will play in the Borussia from Dortmund. This was announced by the German club this Sunday, taking the forward for which half Europe fought.

At 19, the Red Bull Salzburg battering hitherto had become one of the Champions League revelationswhere did he score eight goals in the first phase, being the second largest gunner in the competition, second only to Lewandowski.

The Norwegian falls into the German league and signed by Dortmund for the next four and a half years. Among the many European teams that were interested in Haland's services was the Juventus from Cristiano Ronaldo.